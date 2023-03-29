Investors finally get a glimpse of Magna International Inc. (MGA) volume hitting the figure of 1.09 million.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $50.76, up 0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.26 and dropped to $50.48 before settling in for the closing price of $50.68. Over the past 52 weeks, MGA has traded in a range of $45.58-$68.92.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.30%. With a float of $285.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.90 million.

In an organization with 168000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.47, operating margin of +4.09, and the pretax margin is +2.08.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Magna International Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.13) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +1.56 while generating a return on equity of 5.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to -18.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) raw stochastic average was set at 7.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.48. However, in the short run, Magna International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.31. Second resistance stands at $51.67. The third major resistance level sits at $52.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.11. The third support level lies at $49.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.81 billion has total of 286,081K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,840 M in contrast with the sum of 592,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,568 M and last quarter income was 95,000 K.