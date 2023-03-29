Investors must take note of Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) performance last week, which was -49.43%.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $0.88, down -24.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.88 and dropped to $0.6515 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has traded in a range of $0.80-$15.42.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.90%. With a float of $133.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 755 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.54, operating margin of -5.80, and the pretax margin is -47.69.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 650,810. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 55,294 shares at a rate of $11.77, taking the stock ownership to the 194,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,304 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $227,208. This insider now owns 54,258 shares in total.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -47.60 while generating a return on equity of -71.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

The latest stats from [Cyxtera Technologies Inc., CYXT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.97 million was superior to 0.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 171.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2085, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.1237. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8162. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9623. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0447. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5877, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5053. The third support level lies at $0.3592 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 128.34 million has total of 179,684K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 746,000 K in contrast with the sum of -355,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 192,900 K and last quarter income was -210,200 K.