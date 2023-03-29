Investors must take note of Emerson Electric Co.’s (EMR) performance last week, which was -0.35%.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $82.98, up 1.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.00 and dropped to $82.975 before settling in for the closing price of $82.74. Over the past 52 weeks, EMR has traded in a range of $72.40-$100.00.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.60%. With a float of $565.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.60 million.

In an organization with 85500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.68, operating margin of +18.04, and the pretax margin is +20.81.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Emerson Electric Co. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 441,244. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 4,603 shares at a rate of $95.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Senior Exec. VP and CFO sold 83,073 for $91.07, making the entire transaction worth $7,565,657. This insider now owns 271,785 shares in total.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +16.46 while generating a return on equity of 31.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Emerson Electric Co.’s (EMR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Emerson Electric Co.’s (EMR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.42. However, in the short run, Emerson Electric Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.14. Second resistance stands at $84.58. The third major resistance level sits at $85.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.53. The third support level lies at $82.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 47.95 billion has total of 571,400K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,629 M in contrast with the sum of 3,231 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,373 M and last quarter income was 2,331 M.