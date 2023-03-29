Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of Energous Corporation’s (WATT) performance last week, which was 5.39%.

Company News

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $0.54, up 6.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.55 and dropped to $0.4701 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Over the past 52 weeks, WATT has traded in a range of $0.45-$1.57.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -12.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.50%. With a float of $76.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.60 million.

In an organization with 48 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -78.98, operating margin of -3040.91, and the pretax margin is -3086.41.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Energous Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 2,626. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,450 shares at a rate of $0.59, taking the stock ownership to the 793,011 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 48,238 for $0.56, making the entire transaction worth $26,772. This insider now owns 797,461 shares in total.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3086.41 while generating a return on equity of -73.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energous Corporation’s (WATT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 50.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energous Corporation (WATT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Energous Corporation’s (WATT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6951, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9850. However, in the short run, Energous Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5725. Second resistance stands at $0.6012. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6524. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4926, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4414. The third support level lies at $0.4127 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.87 million has total of 78,083K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 850 K in contrast with the sum of -26,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 180 K and last quarter income was -6,140 K.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.26%

Shaun Noe -
CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.05, plunging -2.75% from the previous trading day....
Read more

HOPE (Hope Bancorp Inc.) climbed 0.39 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
March 28, 2023, Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) trading session started at the price of $10.29, that was 0.39% jump from the session before....
Read more

2.25% volatility in W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
On March 28, 2023, W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) opened at $60.92, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

