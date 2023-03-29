Investors must take note of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) performance last week, which was -1.36%.

March 28, 2023, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) trading session started at the price of $23.70, that was 0.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.98 and dropped to $23.54 before settling in for the closing price of $23.81. A 52-week range for EPRT has been $18.88 – $26.75.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 39.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.10%. With a float of $140.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 37 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.01, operating margin of +66.64, and the pretax margin is +47.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 20,760. In this transaction Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 84,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 20,000 for $20.68, making the entire transaction worth $413,600. This insider now owns 459,170 shares in total.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +46.81 while generating a return on equity of 5.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.82% during the next five years compared to 56.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 193.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 58.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.11 in the near term. At $24.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.39. The third support level lies at $23.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Key Stats

There are 144,351K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.37 billion. As of now, sales total 286,510 K while income totals 134,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 74,280 K while its last quarter net income were 35,350 K.