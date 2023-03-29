Investors must take note of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) performance last week, which was 0.05%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.34, plunging -0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.4163 and dropped to $18.25 before settling in for the closing price of $18.35. Within the past 52 weeks, FSK’s price has moved between $16.58 and $23.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.00%. With a float of $260.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.17 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.71, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +5.41.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 36.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 9,699. In this transaction Director of this company bought 556 shares at a rate of $17.45, taking the stock ownership to the 6,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 1,085 for $18.65, making the entire transaction worth $20,235. This insider now owns 31,560 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 1.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 6.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [FS KKR Capital Corp., FSK], we can find that recorded value of 1.0 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 35.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.49. The third major resistance level sits at $18.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.07.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.15 billion based on 281,175K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,635 M and income totals 92,000 K. The company made 449,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 67,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.