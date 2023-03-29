Investors must take note of GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) performance last week, which was -34.02%.

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) stock priced at $0.3214, down -8.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.342 and dropped to $0.3001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. WGS’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $3.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -62.20%. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.89 million.

In an organization with 1100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.32, operating margin of -178.22, and the pretax margin is -254.81.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 33,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 92,644 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 308,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 35,200 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $12,665. This insider now owns 178,430 shares in total.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -233.91 while generating a return on equity of -171.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 196.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4197, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8790. However, in the short run, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3289. Second resistance stands at $0.3564. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3708. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2870, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2726. The third support level lies at $0.2451 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 244.37 million, the company has a total of 798,247K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 234,690 K while annual income is -548,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 61,350 K while its latest quarter income was -308,760 K.