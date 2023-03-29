Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s (GSBD) performance last week, which was 0.36%.

Analyst Insights

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.95, soaring 0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.10 and dropped to $13.82 before settling in for the closing price of $13.93. Within the past 52 weeks, GSBD’s price has moved between $13.28 and $20.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 21.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -71.60%. With a float of $102.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.83 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.29, operating margin of +40.66, and the pretax margin is +17.62.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 30.30%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +16.24 while generating a return on equity of 3.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.28% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s (GSBD) raw stochastic average was set at 23.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.15 in the near term. At $14.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.71. The third support level lies at $13.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.55 billion based on 102,963K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 357,450 K and income totals 55,000 K. The company made 106,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -61.85%

Sana Meer -
March 28, 2023, Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) trading session started at the price of $0.1952, that was -0.26% drop from the session before....
Read more

W (Wayfair Inc.) dropped -0.81 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On March 28, 2023, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) opened at $33.43, lower -0.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

2.91% volatility in KB Home (KBH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock priced at $40.16, up 0.60% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.