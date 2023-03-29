Investors must take note of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (PCTY) performance last week, which was -0.63%.

March 28, 2023, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) trading session started at the price of $181.23, that was -0.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $183.18 and dropped to $180.73 before settling in for the closing price of $181.39. A 52-week range for PCTY has been $152.01 – $276.88.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 23.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.90%. With a float of $40.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.33, operating margin of +10.21, and the pretax margin is +9.80.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Paylocity Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Paylocity Holding Corporation is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 221,825. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 1,250 shares at a rate of $177.46, taking the stock ownership to the 21,651 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 32,689 for $187.60, making the entire transaction worth $6,132,506. This insider now owns 10,309,423 shares in total.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.73) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +10.65 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 66.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.70.

During the past 100 days, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (PCTY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $198.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $211.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $182.60 in the near term. At $184.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $185.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $180.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $179.22. The third support level lies at $177.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Key Stats

There are 55,770K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.02 billion. As of now, sales total 852,650 K while income totals 90,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 273,010 K while its last quarter net income were 15,600 K.