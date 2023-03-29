Investors must take note of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s (TENX) performance last week, which was -21.20%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.5088, plunging -1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.4904 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Within the past 52 weeks, TENX’s price has moved between $0.45 and $17.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -20.70%. With a float of $8.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8 employees.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 9.10%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$2.1) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -732.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.50 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -2.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s (TENX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 158.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1765, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5849. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5163 in the near term. At $0.5329, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5459. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4737. The third support level lies at $0.4571 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.71 million based on 2,306K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -32,470 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,917 K in sales during its previous quarter.