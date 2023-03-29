Last month’s performance of -13.89% for The Chemours Company (CC) is certainly impressive

On March 28, 2023, The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) opened at $29.15, higher 0.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.49 and dropped to $28.95 before settling in for the closing price of $29.16. Price fluctuations for CC have ranged from $23.58 to $44.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 1.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.30% at the time writing. With a float of $146.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.07, operating margin of +11.88, and the pretax margin is +10.91.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Chemours Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 983,087. In this transaction President, Thermal Spec Solns of this company sold 27,716 shares at a rate of $35.47, taking the stock ownership to the 43,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s President, Titan Tech Chem Sol sold 22,142 for $43.59, making the entire transaction worth $965,170. This insider now owns 101,038 shares in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.51 while generating a return on equity of 52.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to -2.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Chemours Company (CC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, The Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.56 in the near term. At $29.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.71. The third support level lies at $28.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

There are currently 148,805K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,794 M according to its annual income of 578,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,338 M and its income totaled -97,000 K.