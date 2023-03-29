Last month’s performance of -16.54% for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is certainly impressive

On March 28, 2023, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) opened at $7.41, lower -0.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.555 and dropped to $7.365 before settling in for the closing price of $7.43. Price fluctuations for AXL have ranged from $6.36 to $11.96 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 967.50% at the time writing. With a float of $112.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.80 million.

In an organization with 19000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.56, operating margin of +4.61, and the pretax margin is +1.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 2.41%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 265,797. In this transaction VP & General Counsel of this company sold 29,533 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 104,621 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s President Forging sold 59,265 for $9.00, making the entire transaction worth $533,385. This insider now owns 297,435 shares in total.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.06 while generating a return on equity of 11.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 967.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.38% during the next five years compared to -29.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s (AXL) raw stochastic average was set at 6.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.83. However, in the short run, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.53. Second resistance stands at $7.64. The third major resistance level sits at $7.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.26. The third support level lies at $7.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Key Stats

There are currently 116,815K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 858.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,802 M according to its annual income of 64,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,393 M and its income totaled 13,900 K.