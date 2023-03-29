Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of -16.85% for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is certainly impressive

March 28, 2023, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) trading session started at the price of $11.10, that was 1.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.48 and dropped to $11.055 before settling in for the closing price of $11.19. A 52-week range for GGAL has been $5.72 – $14.20.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 83.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -19.80%. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.47 million.

In an organization with 9275 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 53.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.77) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +4.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) raw stochastic average was set at 60.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.15. However, in the short run, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.57. Second resistance stands at $11.74. The third major resistance level sits at $11.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.89. The third support level lies at $10.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Key Stats

There are 147,470K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.57 billion. As of now, sales total 5,111 M while income totals 326,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,028 M while its last quarter net income were 82,870 K.

