Last month’s performance of -25.40% for Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock priced at $1.46, down -2.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.46 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.45. SUNW’s price has ranged from $1.23 to $4.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 15.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.00%. With a float of $34.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 622 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.69, operating margin of -17.42, and the pretax margin is -17.36.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunworks Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 1,810. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 141,358 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $19,000. This insider now owns 230,000 shares in total.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -17.42 while generating a return on equity of -41.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunworks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW)

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Sunworks Inc.’s (SUNW) raw stochastic average was set at 1.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9139, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2957. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4467 in the near term. At $1.4833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3633. The third support level lies at $1.3267 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.28 million, the company has a total of 35,417K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 161,940 K while annual income is -28,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 53,630 K while its latest quarter income was -7,030 K.