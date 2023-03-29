Last month’s performance of -37.01% for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is certainly impressive

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $2.68, down -10.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.729 and dropped to $2.42 before settling in for the closing price of $2.72. Over the past 52 weeks, AMTX has traded in a range of $2.51-$13.78.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 11.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -102.80%. With a float of $34.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 167 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.16, operating margin of -13.41, and the pretax margin is -41.60.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Aemetis Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.32) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -42.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.46 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.63 in the near term. At $2.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. The third support level lies at $2.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.54 million has total of 36,652K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 256,510 K in contrast with the sum of -107,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 66,730 K and last quarter income was -22,410 K.