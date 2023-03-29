Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of -39.15% for AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) is certainly impressive

Company News

On March 28, 2023, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) opened at $0.6167, lower -0.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6399 and dropped to $0.581 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Price fluctuations for APPH have ranged from $0.47 to $6.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.00% at the time writing. With a float of $128.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.89 million.

In an organization with 500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -402.67, operating margin of -801.23, and the pretax margin is -1193.39.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AppHarvest Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 38.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 216,428. In this transaction Director of this company sold 177,400 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 561,140 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s President sold 42,392 for $1.75, making the entire transaction worth $74,186. This insider now owns 1,192,109 shares in total.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1210.57 while generating a return on equity of -54.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AppHarvest Inc. (APPH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, AppHarvest Inc.’s (APPH) raw stochastic average was set at 6.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 189.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2624, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0411. However, in the short run, AppHarvest Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6345. Second resistance stands at $0.6667. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6934. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5756, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5489. The third support level lies at $0.5167 if the price breaches the second support level.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Key Stats

There are currently 154,889K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 97.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,590 K according to its annual income of -176,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,550 K and its income totaled -93,320 K.

