Last month’s performance of -9.58% for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is certainly impressive

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $14.30, up 5.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.82 and dropped to $14.23 before settling in for the closing price of $14.04. Over the past 52 weeks, GIII has traded in a range of $11.60-$30.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 739.30%. With a float of $41.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of +7.44, and the pretax margin is -4.28.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 3,135,000. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $12.54, taking the stock ownership to the 2,094,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 19,000 for $12.96, making the entire transaction worth $246,240. This insider now owns 491,631 shares in total.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.84) by -$0.49. This company achieved a net margin of -4.12 while generating a return on equity of -9.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 739.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.70% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s (GIII) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)

The latest stats from [G-III Apparel Group Ltd., GIII] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.99 million was superior to 0.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s (GIII) raw stochastic average was set at 31.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.21. The third major resistance level sits at $15.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.03. The third support level lies at $13.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 708.25 million has total of 47,489K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,227 M in contrast with the sum of -133,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 854,430 K and last quarter income was -261,120 K.