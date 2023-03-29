Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Flywire Corporation (FLYW) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) stock priced at $27.60, down -1.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.73 and dropped to $27.09 before settling in for the closing price of $27.66. FLYW’s price has ranged from $14.56 to $32.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.70%. With a float of $101.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.05 million.

The firm has a total of 1000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.83, operating margin of -10.10, and the pretax margin is -12.91.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Flywire Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 98,065. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $28.02, taking the stock ownership to the 189,639 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s General Counsel and CCO sold 376 for $27.01, making the entire transaction worth $10,154. This insider now owns 123,705 shares in total.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -13.60 while generating a return on equity of -8.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Flywire Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Flywire Corporation, FLYW], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) raw stochastic average was set at 83.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.03. The third major resistance level sits at $28.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.40.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.03 billion, the company has a total of 110,018K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 289,380 K while annual income is -39,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 73,050 K while its latest quarter income was -1,130 K.