Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) to new highs

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.46, plunging -9.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.46 and dropped to $0.41 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Within the past 52 weeks, MMAT’s price has moved between $0.44 and $2.34.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 78.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.90%. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 130 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.44, operating margin of -816.31, and the pretax margin is -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 167,250. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 1,425,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s CEO and President bought 42,000 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $40,320. This insider now owns 1,158,907 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.26 million, its volume of 8.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7383, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0310. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4487 in the near term. At $0.4794, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4987. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3987, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3794. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3487.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 148.33 million based on 382,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,200 K and income totals -79,100 K. The company made 1,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.