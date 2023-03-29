LH (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings) climbed 0.41 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $219.00, soaring 0.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $221.64 and dropped to $219.00 before settling in for the closing price of $219.78. Within the past 52 weeks, LH’s price has moved between $200.32 and $280.72.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.70%. With a float of $88.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.70 million.

The firm has a total of 80000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.73, operating margin of +14.31, and the pretax margin is +10.64.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 2,004,675. In this transaction CEO, Covance Drug Development of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $250.58, taking the stock ownership to the 9,069 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab sold 309 for $247.63, making the entire transaction worth $76,518. This insider now owns 6,687 shares in total.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.67) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 12.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.64% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Trading Performance Indicators

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.84, a number that is poised to hit 3.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, LH], we can find that recorded value of 0.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.11.

During the past 100 days, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (LH) raw stochastic average was set at 18.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $239.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $234.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $221.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $223.08. The third major resistance level sits at $224.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $219.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $217.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $216.60.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.19 billion based on 88,500K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,877 M and income totals 1,279 M. The company made 3,674 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 76,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.