Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) last year’s performance of 60.00% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On March 28, 2023, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) opened at $127.05, higher 2.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.71 and dropped to $127.00 before settling in for the closing price of $128.91. Price fluctuations for MPC have ranged from $77.62 to $136.46 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 18.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.10% at the time writing. With a float of $440.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $464.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17800 employees.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 780,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $130.00, taking the stock ownership to the 34,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Ex VP, Refining sold 7,477 for $126.54, making the entire transaction worth $946,116. This insider now owns 16,762 shares in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.67) by $0.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.44, a number that is poised to hit 5.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Looking closely at Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), its last 5-days average volume was 3.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.80.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.06. However, in the short run, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $133.85. Second resistance stands at $136.14. The third major resistance level sits at $139.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $122.43.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Key Stats

There are currently 441,626K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 177,453 M according to its annual income of 14,516 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 39,813 M and its income totaled 3,321 M.