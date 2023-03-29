Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.93% last month.

On March 28, 2023, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) opened at $8.27, lower -0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.365 and dropped to $8.24 before settling in for the closing price of $8.29. Price fluctuations for MCW have ranged from $7.80 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 14.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 538.10% at the time writing. With a float of $301.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $305.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6350 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.66, operating margin of +21.38, and the pretax margin is +16.64.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 220,393. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 23,102 shares at a rate of $9.54, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for $9.54, making the entire transaction worth $190,800. This insider now owns 281,540 shares in total.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +12.88 while generating a return on equity of 15.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 538.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 34.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW)

The latest stats from [Mister Car Wash Inc., MCW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.27 million was superior to 1.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Mister Car Wash Inc.’s (MCW) raw stochastic average was set at 7.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.41. The third major resistance level sits at $8.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.16. The third support level lies at $8.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) Key Stats

There are currently 307,296K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 876,510 K according to its annual income of 112,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 214,350 K and its income totaled 17,760 K.