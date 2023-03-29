Search
Shaun Noe
Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.23 million

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock priced at $2.59, down -1.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.595 and dropped to $2.55 before settling in for the closing price of $2.60. NNDM’s price has ranged from $2.06 to $3.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 196.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.10%. With a float of $255.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 345 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2020, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 33.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.73 million, its volume of 2.47 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.59 in the near term. At $2.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.50.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 610.64 million, the company has a total of 212,456K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,490 K while annual income is -200,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,000 K while its latest quarter income was -66,930 K.

