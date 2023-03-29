Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is expecting -8.32% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $41.60, soaring 0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.19 and dropped to $41.54 before settling in for the closing price of $41.90. Within the past 52 weeks, NNN’s price has moved between $38.05 and $48.76.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.20%. With a float of $177.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.99 million.

The firm has a total of 77 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.65, operating margin of +61.24, and the pretax margin is +43.29.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of National Retail Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 505,591. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,520 shares at a rate of $48.06, taking the stock ownership to the 203,717 shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +43.29 while generating a return on equity of 8.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.79% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Trading Performance Indicators

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [National Retail Properties Inc., NNN], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, National Retail Properties Inc.’s (NNN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.62. The third major resistance level sits at $43.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.10.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.50 billion based on 182,087K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 773,050 K and income totals 334,630 K. The company made 198,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 90,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) last year’s performance of -0.14% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) stock priced at $278.68, up 0.14% from the previous...
Read more

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,200 K

Steve Mayer -
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $44.12, down -1.13% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.40%

Sana Meer -
March 28, 2023, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) trading session started at the price of $97.10, that was 1.02% jump from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.