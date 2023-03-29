No matter how cynical the overall market is Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) performance over the last week is recorded -3.12%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $8.93, down -0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.13 and dropped to $8.90 before settling in for the closing price of $9.00. Over the past 52 weeks, ACRE has traded in a range of $8.41-$16.39.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 12.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.70%. With a float of $51.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2550 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.28, operating margin of +54.81, and the pretax margin is +17.51.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 164,436. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,072 shares at a rate of $10.91, taking the stock ownership to the 157,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary sold 3,166 for $10.87, making the entire transaction worth $34,414. This insider now owns 53,865 shares in total.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +17.23 while generating a return on equity of 4.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.29% during the next five years compared to -11.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

The latest stats from [Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, ACRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) raw stochastic average was set at 13.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.24. The third major resistance level sits at $9.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.65.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 476.56 million has total of 54,607K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 106,850 K in contrast with the sum of 29,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,410 K and last quarter income was 2,910 K.