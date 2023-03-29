No matter how cynical the overall market is Formula One Group (FWONK) performance over the last week is recorded 1.31%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $74.72, plunging -1.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.38 and dropped to $73.905 before settling in for the closing price of $74.93. Within the past 52 weeks, FWONK’s price has moved between $50.00 and $76.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -67.90%. With a float of $199.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of +6.72, and the pretax margin is +9.76.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Formula One Group is 2.52%, while institutional ownership is 99.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 663,221. In this transaction CAO/PFO of this company sold 9,058 shares at a rate of $73.22, taking the stock ownership to the 8,137 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s President, CEO bought 50,000 for $26.71, making the entire transaction worth $1,335,515. This insider now owns 4,203,799 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 8.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

Formula One Group (FWONK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

The latest stats from [Formula One Group, FWONK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 92.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $75.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.94. The third major resistance level sits at $76.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.07.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.41 billion based on 233,872K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,164 M and income totals 1,815 M. The company made 3,090 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 562,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.