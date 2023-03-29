No matter how cynical the overall market is, Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) performance over the last week is recorded 9.72%

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) stock priced at $4.80, up 9.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.14 and dropped to $4.73 before settling in for the closing price of $4.66. GATO’s price has ranged from $2.20 to $5.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.40%. With a float of $68.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.56 million.

The firm has a total of 839 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Gatos Silver Inc. is 0.95%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -14.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gatos Silver Inc., GATO], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Gatos Silver Inc.’s (GATO) raw stochastic average was set at 79.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.39. The third major resistance level sits at $5.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.42.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 358.44 million, the company has a total of 69,162K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -43,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -40,310 K.