No matter how cynical the overall market is Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) performance over the last week is recorded -2.63%

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) stock priced at $11.02, up 0.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.12 and dropped to $10.975 before settling in for the closing price of $11.01. HAYW’s price has ranged from $7.97 to $17.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.50%. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.75 million.

In an organization with 2000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.99, operating margin of +22.35, and the pretax margin is +17.82.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 84,420. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,353 shares at a rate of $11.48, taking the stock ownership to the 17,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,551,920 for $11.52, making the entire transaction worth $17,878,118. This insider now owns 1,744,750 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hayward Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 38.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.34. However, in the short run, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.15. Second resistance stands at $11.21. The third major resistance level sits at $11.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.86.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.37 billion, the company has a total of 212,623K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,314 M while annual income is 179,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 258,970 K while its latest quarter income was 15,970 K.