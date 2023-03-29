No matter how cynical the overall market is, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) performance over the last week is recorded -2.92%

March 28, 2023, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) trading session started at the price of $4.14, that was 3.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.365 and dropped to $4.055 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. A 52-week range for NEXT has been $3.92 – $8.95.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -91.30%. With a float of $135.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.40 million.

The firm has a total of 102 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NextDecade Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NextDecade Corporation, NEXT], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.56. The third major resistance level sits at $4.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.82.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

There are 150,574K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 655.21 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -60,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -18,930 K.