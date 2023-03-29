No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) performance over the last week is recorded -7.94%

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) stock priced at $40.42, down -0.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.88 and dropped to $39.5201 before settling in for the closing price of $40.42. TNDM’s price has ranged from $33.51 to $123.96 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 49.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -709.60%. With a float of $62.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.01, operating margin of -7.71, and the pretax margin is -11.59.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 411,884. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $41.19, taking the stock ownership to the 3,365 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 10,000 for $40.25, making the entire transaction worth $402,500. This insider now owns 3,029 shares in total.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.76 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.81 while generating a return on equity of -21.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -709.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 156.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

Looking closely at Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s (TNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 29.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.10. However, in the short run, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.91. Second resistance stands at $41.57. The third major resistance level sits at $42.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.57 billion, the company has a total of 64,528K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 801,220 K while annual income is -94,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 220,500 K while its latest quarter income was -15,850 K.