No matter how cynical the overall market is, Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) performance over the last week is recorded -5.60%

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $30.16, down -0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.77 and dropped to $29.94 before settling in for the closing price of $30.41. Over the past 52 weeks, WAFD has traded in a range of $28.20-$39.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 4.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.70%. With a float of $64.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2132 employees.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Washington Federal Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 48,320. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,600 shares at a rate of $30.20, taking the stock ownership to the 28,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $31.10, making the entire transaction worth $108,850. This insider now owns 51,879 shares in total.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.09) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +32.21 while generating a return on equity of 10.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Washington Federal Inc.’s (WAFD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Looking closely at Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Washington Federal Inc.’s (WAFD) raw stochastic average was set at 19.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.55. However, in the short run, Washington Federal Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.76. Second resistance stands at $31.18. The third major resistance level sits at $31.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.10.

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.93 billion has total of 65,415K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 732,730 K in contrast with the sum of 236,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 247,440 K and last quarter income was 79,510 K.