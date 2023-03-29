No matter how cynical the overall market is Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) performance over the last week is recorded -0.04%

March 28, 2023, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) trading session started at the price of $128.18, that was 0.16% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $128.98 and dropped to $127.86 before settling in for the closing price of $128.29. A 52-week range for YUM has been $103.96 – $133.77.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.40%. With a float of $277.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.33, operating margin of +31.56, and the pretax margin is +24.29.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Yum! Brands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Yum! Brands Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 479,558. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,734 shares at a rate of $128.43, taking the stock ownership to the 57,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s COO and CPO sold 3,925 for $130.00, making the entire transaction worth $510,250. This insider now owns 14,393 shares in total.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.26) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +19.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

The latest stats from [Yum! Brands Inc., YUM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was inferior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $129.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $129.57. The third major resistance level sits at $130.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $126.79.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Key Stats

There are 280,108K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 35.95 billion. As of now, sales total 6,842 M while income totals 1,325 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,019 M while its last quarter net income were 371,000 K.