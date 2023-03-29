Now that AutoNation Inc.’s volume has hit 0.56 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

March 28, 2023, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) trading session started at the price of $127.00, that was 0.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $129.78 and dropped to $127.00 before settling in for the closing price of $127.42. A 52-week range for AN has been $94.92 – $158.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 4.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.70%. With a float of $40.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.77, operating margin of +7.39, and the pretax margin is +6.79.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AutoNation Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AutoNation Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 838,200. In this transaction EVP & Chief Cust Exp Officer of this company sold 5,800 shares at a rate of $144.52, taking the stock ownership to the 18,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP & Chief Cust Exp Officer sold 3,000 for $142.00, making the entire transaction worth $426,000. This insider now owns 24,079 shares in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $6.27) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.11 while generating a return on equity of 62.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.70% during the next five years compared to 43.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AutoNation Inc. (AN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.29, a number that is poised to hit 5.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

The latest stats from [AutoNation Inc., AN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was inferior to 0.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.97.

During the past 100 days, AutoNation Inc.’s (AN) raw stochastic average was set at 48.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $131.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $129.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $131.14. The third major resistance level sits at $132.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $124.17.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Key Stats

There are 46,899K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.02 billion. As of now, sales total 26,985 M while income totals 1,377 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,697 M while its last quarter net income were 286,400 K.