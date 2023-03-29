Now that Tupperware Brands Corporation’s volume has hit 0.81 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) stock priced at $2.29, up 0.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.385 and dropped to $2.275 before settling in for the closing price of $2.29. TUP’s price has ranged from $2.21 to $21.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -6.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.50%. With a float of $37.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.06, operating margin of +7.16, and the pretax margin is +1.96.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,000,134. In this transaction Executive Vice Chair of this company bought 254,500 shares at a rate of $3.93, taking the stock ownership to the 424,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 24,000 for $4.23, making the entire transaction worth $101,520. This insider now owns 485,965 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tupperware Brands Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

The latest stats from [Tupperware Brands Corporation, TUP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.96 million was inferior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.43. The third major resistance level sits at $2.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.15.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 106.38 million, the company has a total of 44,478K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,306 M while annual income is -14,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 313,700 K while its latest quarter income was -35,700 K.