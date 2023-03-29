Now that Vacasa Inc.’s volume has hit 1.01 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On March 28, 2023, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) opened at $0.8987, lower -4.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9083 and dropped to $0.86 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Price fluctuations for VCSA have ranged from $0.83 to $9.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -666.70% at the time writing. With a float of $108.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7900 workers is very important to gauge.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vacasa Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 940,095. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000,101 shares at a rate of $0.94, taking the stock ownership to the 799,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 169,277 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $157,428. This insider now owns 33,999 shares in total.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -666.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

The latest stats from [Vacasa Inc., VCSA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was inferior to 1.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4236, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4689. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8959. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9262. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9442. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8476, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8296. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7993.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Key Stats

There are currently 440,680K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 399.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,188 M according to its annual income of -177,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 218,160 K and its income totaled -163,180 K.