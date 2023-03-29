O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,693 M

March 28, 2023, O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) trading session started at the price of $21.65, that was 0.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.08 and dropped to $21.53 before settling in for the closing price of $21.72. A 52-week range for OI has been $11.60 – $23.52.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 314.70%. With a float of $152.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24000 workers is very important to gauge.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward O-I Glass Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of O-I Glass Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 384,306. In this transaction President, Bus Ops & OI Europe of this company sold 17,299 shares at a rate of $22.22, taking the stock ownership to the 158,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing sold 2,510 for $22.33, making the entire transaction worth $56,049. This insider now owns 55,368 shares in total.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.32) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 314.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.05% during the next five years compared to 28.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

The latest stats from [O-I Glass Inc., OI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.72 million was inferior to 1.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, O-I Glass Inc.’s (OI) raw stochastic average was set at 81.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.39. The third major resistance level sits at $22.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.04.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Key Stats

There are 154,359K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.40 billion. As of now, sales total 6,856 M while income totals 584,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,693 M while its last quarter net income were 13,000 K.