Open Text Corporation (OTEX) with a beta value of 1.05 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $37.16, up 0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.695 and dropped to $37.16 before settling in for the closing price of $37.36. Over the past 52 weeks, OTEX has traded in a range of $24.91-$44.10.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 8.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.60%. With a float of $265.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.86, operating margin of +19.81, and the pretax margin is +13.09.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Open Text Corporation is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.05) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +11.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.70% during the next five years compared to -18.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Open Text Corporation’s (OTEX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.75 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Open Text Corporation’s (OTEX) raw stochastic average was set at 94.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.86 in the near term. At $38.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.79.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.26 billion has total of 270,464K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,494 M in contrast with the sum of 397,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 897,440 K and last quarter income was 258,490 K.