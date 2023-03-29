Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.56 million

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) stock priced at $0.501, down -3.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5199 and dropped to $0.47 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. PBLA’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $87.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -96.20%. With a float of $14.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6 employees.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$8.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -3,230.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -85.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Looking closely at Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 175.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3339, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.3843. However, in the short run, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5133. Second resistance stands at $0.5415. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5632. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4634, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4417. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4135.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.75 million, the company has a total of 14,596K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -34,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,730 K.