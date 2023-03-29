Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.52%

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $28.50, up 2.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.90 and dropped to $28.50 before settling in for the closing price of $28.54. Over the past 52 weeks, PARR has traded in a range of $11.81-$29.89.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 24.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 535.90%. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1397 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.42, operating margin of +7.56, and the pretax margin is +4.98.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 59,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $29.85, taking the stock ownership to the 38,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,500 for $28.28, making the entire transaction worth $212,100. This insider now owns 18,925 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2) by $0.88. This company achieved a net margin of +4.97 while generating a return on equity of 80.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 535.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 94.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.99 in the near term. At $30.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.85. The third support level lies at $27.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.75 billion has total of 60,716K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,322 M in contrast with the sum of 364,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,809 M and last quarter income was 84,720 K.