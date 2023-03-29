Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 740,380 K

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.36. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.4089 and dropped to $4.26 before settling in for the closing price of $4.32. Within the past 52 weeks, PGRE’s price has moved between $3.90 and $11.10.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 0.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -76.50%. With a float of $185.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 326 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.12, operating margin of +23.09, and the pretax margin is -3.37.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Paramount Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 205,050. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 571,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s SVP, GC and Secretary bought 4,500 for $3.97, making the entire transaction worth $17,852. This insider now owns 4,500 shares in total.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

The latest stats from [Paramount Group Inc., PGRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.2 million was superior to 1.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.48. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.10.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 903.92 million based on 216,983K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 740,380 K and income totals -36,400 K. The company made 184,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.