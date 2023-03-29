Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) with a beta value of 1.98 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Company News

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.80, soaring 0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.9777 and dropped to $9.58 before settling in for the closing price of $9.78. Within the past 52 weeks, PTON’s price has moved between $6.66 and $32.14.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 74.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.90%. With a float of $310.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $341.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6195 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.81, operating margin of -42.42, and the pretax margin is -78.39.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Peloton Interactive Inc. is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 332,064. In this transaction Chief Content Officer of this company sold 25,428 shares at a rate of $13.06, taking the stock ownership to the 27,401 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 18,965 for $13.06, making the entire transaction worth $247,628. This insider now owns 413 shares in total.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.64) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -78.94 while generating a return on equity of -240.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Trading Performance Indicators

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)

Looking closely at Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON), its last 5-days average volume was 9.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 13.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s (PTON) raw stochastic average was set at 24.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.54. However, in the short run, Peloton Interactive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.00. Second resistance stands at $10.19. The third major resistance level sits at $10.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.20.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.31 billion based on 346,020K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,582 M and income totals -2,828 M. The company made 792,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -335,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is expecting -0.14% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) kicked off on March 28, 2023, at the price of $128.41, down -1.54% from the previous trading...
Read more

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.17%

Sana Meer -
Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) on March 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.67, soaring 0.09% from the previous trading...
Read more

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) average volume reaches $1.53M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) stock priced at $20.68, up 1.16% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.