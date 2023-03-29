Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 80,000 K

On March 28, 2023, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) opened at $1.50, higher 3.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.45. Price fluctuations for PTRA have ranged from $1.07 to $8.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.70% at the time writing. With a float of $220.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.86 million.

In an organization with 1247 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.75, operating margin of -71.39, and the pretax margin is -76.92.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 46,638. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,574 shares at a rate of $4.87, taking the stock ownership to the 220,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s CEO and President sold 22,534 for $5.01, making the entire transaction worth $112,918. This insider now owns 355,272 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -76.92 while generating a return on equity of -38.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Proterra Inc. (PTRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.73 million. That was better than the volume of 2.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 338.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 150.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.8408, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9781. However, in the short run, Proterra Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5833. Second resistance stands at $1.6667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2833.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

There are currently 226,400K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 375.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 309,360 K according to its annual income of -237,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,000 K and its income totaled -80,990 K.