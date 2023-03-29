Recent developments with Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.32 cents.

March 28, 2023, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) trading session started at the price of $9.92, that was -0.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.93 and dropped to $9.91 before settling in for the closing price of $9.92. A 52-week range for APEN has been $3.49 – $10.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -0.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.90%. With a float of $38.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 107 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.52, operating margin of -30.48, and the pretax margin is -38.94.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -39.18 while generating a return on equity of -72.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)

The latest stats from [Apollo Endosurgery Inc., APEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.59 million was inferior to 1.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s (APEN) raw stochastic average was set at 91.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.94. The third major resistance level sits at $9.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.90. The third support level lies at $9.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Key Stats

There are 47,549K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 470.72 million. As of now, sales total 62,990 K while income totals -24,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,570 K while its last quarter net income were -11,450 K.