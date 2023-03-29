Recent developments with Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.18 cents.

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) stock priced at $16.94, up 5.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.64 and dropped to $16.80 before settling in for the closing price of $16.67. LEVI’s price has ranged from $13.57 to $21.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 4.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.30%. With a float of $95.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $395.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.24, operating margin of +10.88, and the pretax margin is +10.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Levi Strauss & Co. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 90,507. In this transaction Global Controller of this company sold 5,017 shares at a rate of $18.04, taking the stock ownership to the 28,485 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 11,442 for $15.47, making the entire transaction worth $177,008. This insider now owns 147,888 shares in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.22 while generating a return on equity of 31.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Levi Strauss & Co.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.88 in the near term. At $18.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.50. The third support level lies at $16.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.85 billion, the company has a total of 394,844K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,169 M while annual income is 569,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,589 M while its latest quarter income was 150,560 K.