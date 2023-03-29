Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.23 cents.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) stock priced at $1.58, down -6.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.58 and dropped to $1.455 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. MYMD’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $6.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.20%. With a float of $33.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.05 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 15,300. In this transaction EVP of Operations, GC of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.53, taking the stock ownership to the 225,000 shares.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -102.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (MYMD) raw stochastic average was set at 26.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9569, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5389. However, in the short run, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5417. Second resistance stands at $1.6233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3733. The third support level lies at $1.2917 if the price breaches the second support level.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 61.38 million, the company has a total of 39,470K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -29,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,694 K.

