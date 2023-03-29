Recent developments with Parsons Corporation (PSN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.84 cents.

On March 28, 2023, Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) opened at $44.83, higher 2.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.95 and dropped to $44.135 before settling in for the closing price of $43.11. Price fluctuations for PSN have ranged from $34.46 to $50.15 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.10% at the time writing. With a float of $102.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.98 million.

In an organization with 17000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.57, operating margin of +4.22, and the pretax margin is +3.96.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Parsons Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 2,905,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $41.50, taking the stock ownership to the 122,857 shares.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +2.30 while generating a return on equity of 4.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to -3.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Parsons Corporation (PSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Parsons Corporation (PSN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was better than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Parsons Corporation’s (PSN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.43. However, in the short run, Parsons Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.38. Second resistance stands at $46.57. The third major resistance level sits at $47.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.94. The third support level lies at $41.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) Key Stats

There are currently 104,709K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,195 M according to its annual income of 96,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,103 M and its income totaled 28,130 K.