Recent developments with Unisys Corporation (UIS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.76 cents.

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) stock priced at $3.53, down -0.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $3.475 before settling in for the closing price of $3.52. UIS’s price has ranged from $3.31 to $22.82 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.80%. With a float of $65.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.79 million.

In an organization with 16200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.10, operating margin of +5.28, and the pretax margin is -3.16.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Unisys Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 87,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $4.37, taking the stock ownership to the 132,586 shares.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -5.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Unisys Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.41 million. That was better than the volume of 1.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Unisys Corporation’s (UIS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.65. However, in the short run, Unisys Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.58. Second resistance stands at $3.65. The third major resistance level sits at $3.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.40. The third support level lies at $3.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 232.43 million, the company has a total of 67,810K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,980 M while annual income is -106,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 557,000 K while its latest quarter income was 8,500 K.