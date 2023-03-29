SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) 20 Days SMA touches -0.75%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on March 28, 2023, with SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) stock priced at $249.47, down -0.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $252.27 and dropped to $247.96 before settling in for the closing price of $251.20. SBAC’s price has ranged from $236.20 to $379.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 97.40%. With a float of $106.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.89, operating margin of +37.78, and the pretax margin is +19.97.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of SBA Communications Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 2,919,750. In this transaction EVP – Operations of this company sold 8,213 shares at a rate of $355.50, taking the stock ownership to the 23,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EVP – Site Leasing sold 16,464 for $350.38, making the entire transaction worth $5,768,721. This insider now owns 21,785 shares in total.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.91 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +17.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.89% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SBA Communications Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.22, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)

Looking closely at SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.02.

During the past 100 days, SBA Communications Corporation’s (SBAC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $272.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $294.77. However, in the short run, SBA Communications Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $252.68. Second resistance stands at $254.63. The third major resistance level sits at $256.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $248.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $246.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $244.06.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.08 billion, the company has a total of 108,039K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,633 M while annual income is 461,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 686,090 K while its latest quarter income was 104,010 K.