SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) kicked off at the price of $56.66: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On March 28, 2023, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) opened at $56.25, higher 0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.94 and dropped to $55.99 before settling in for the closing price of $56.31. Price fluctuations for SEAS have ranged from $40.01 to $76.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.50% at the time writing. With a float of $35.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.08 million.

The firm has a total of 3200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.29, operating margin of +30.81, and the pretax margin is +22.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 222,920. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $55.73, taking the stock ownership to the 165,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s insider sold 2,713 for $55.73, making the entire transaction worth $151,195. This insider now owns 13,391 shares in total.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.13) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +16.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.07% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., SEAS], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (SEAS) raw stochastic average was set at 33.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.48. The third major resistance level sits at $58.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.17.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Key Stats

There are currently 63,919K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,731 M according to its annual income of 291,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 390,520 K and its income totaled 49,010 K.