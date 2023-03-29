SPRU (Spruce Power Holding Corporatio) dropped -5.13 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

March 28, 2023, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) trading session started at the price of $0.76, that was -5.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.795 and dropped to $0.73 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. A 52-week range for SPRU has been $0.69 – $2.28.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 149.40%. With a float of $93.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 177 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.11, operating margin of -258.14, and the pretax margin is -227.12.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Spruce Power Holding Corporatio stocks. The insider ownership of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 53,707. In this transaction Director of this company sold 65,496 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 678,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director sold 59,883 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $44,673. This insider now owns 744,128 shares in total.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -232.04 while generating a return on equity of -16.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 149.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU)

Looking closely at Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU), its last 5-days average volume was 0.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s (SPRU) raw stochastic average was set at 4.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0865, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0684. However, in the short run, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7800. Second resistance stands at $0.8200. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8450. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7150, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6500.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Key Stats

There are 144,121K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 106.81 million. As of now, sales total 23,190 K while income totals -93,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 18,110 K while its last quarter net income were -43,150 K.